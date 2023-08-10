NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to visit Green Bay on Monday

Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in Green Bay on Monday, Aug. 14.

Goodell will visit Training Camp at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the Fan Walkway ahead of practice. The public is invited to attend the event.

The Packers said in a statement Goodell’s visit will include remarks recognizing the community’s effort to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft. He will address fans on the Fan Walkway alongside DreamDrive in front of the Oneida Nation Gate, before participating in the cherished bike tradition to get to Ray Nitschke Field to take in Packers Training Camp.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will welcome Goodell and speak about the Draft on behalf of the Packers and the local organizing and host committees that bid for the event. Other local leaders will be present as well to speak about the Draft’s impact on Greater Green Bay, the region and Wisconsin.

