More than 900,000 winning Mega Millions tickets worth more than $5.6 million sold in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - While the Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in Florida, other tickets with smaller winnings were sold in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday there were 900,144 winning Mega Millions tickets totaling $5,627,722 in prizes during this jackpot run. Since July 21 alone, the Wisconsin Lottery said one $1 million, one $20,000 (includes Megaplier) and 11 $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets were sold throughout the state.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. Players should sign their tickets as soon as possible after their purchase. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

A single ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

Before the big win, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot was an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

A Florida law that went into effect last year allows the winners of lottery prizes in excess of $250,000 to remain anonymous for 90 days. Also of note, there is no state income tax in Florida.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

