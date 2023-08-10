Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to extend the time period for Minocqua Brewing Company and owner Kirk Bangstad to revise their conditional use permit. Bangstad also filed an appeal to the revocation of his administrative review permit, allowing the brewery to remain open.

Last week, the same committee revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s administrative review permit, forcing the brewery to stop doing business.

During the meeting Wednesday afternoon, the committee voted to withdraw the motion to deny Minocqua Brewing Company’s conditional use permit or CUP. Instead, they agreed to allow the brewery more time to revise its plans, allowing them 180 days to get approval on the existing CUP. In a video on Facebook, Bangstad explained they will revise their permit to do business and work on ways to add parking and a beer garden.

Bangstad has been at odds with the county and the town of Minocqua for quite some time. Bangstad has said they don’t like him because of his progressive political beliefs.

