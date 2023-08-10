Mini-grant program targets Marinette, Menominee county non-profits

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A program is offering small grants to non-profit organizations in Marinette County, Wis., and Menominee County, Mich.

The M&M Area Community Foundation says the program could grant up to $750 to non-profits, but only for upcoming projects and programs. Organizations need to have an annual operating budget of less than $300,000 to qualify.

Applications are being accepted through the end of the year. Submissions are reviewed weekly and grants could be awarded within two weeks of approval.

Interested non-profits can contact the M&M Area Community Foundation online or by calling (906) 864-3599.

