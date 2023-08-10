Mini-grant program targets Marinette, Menominee county non-profits

Non-profits can apply through the end of the year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A program is offering small grants to non-profit organizations in Marinette County, Wis., and Menominee County, Mich.

The M&M Area Community Foundation says the program could grant up to $750 to non-profits, but only for upcoming projects and programs. Organizations need to have an annual operating budget of less than $300,000 to qualify.

Applications are being accepted through the end of the year. Submissions are reviewed weekly and grants could be awarded within two weeks of approval.

Interested non-profits can contact the M&M Area Community Foundation online or by calling (906) 864-3599.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Woman accused of child abuse, choking deputy in Oconto County
Wisconsin Lottery games
Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
File photo
Man wanted in Illinois captured after Shawano County chase

Latest News

Fire truck sirens generic
Sheboygan house fire overnight puts 7 people out of their home
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
Bitcoin cryptocurrency machine
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Bitcoin, PayPal scam nearly costs Wisconsin woman $16,000
The Stevens Point woman wasn't able to give the scammers $16,000 at a cryptocurrency ATM, so...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: PayPal and cryptocurrency scam