Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High School is "racially segregated".
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - S nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High School is “racially segregated”.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (W.I.L.L.) said the “Freshman Students of Color Meet and Greet” next Tuesday, August 15, 2023, amounts to unconstitutional discrimination.

The firm is asking the school board and superintendent to get the Facebook post about the event taken down - and revise all “back to school” events to include all students, regardless of race. W.I.L.L. announced it plans to file a formal civil rights complaint if a Monday, August 14, 2023 deadline to make changes is not met.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond

Latest News

Drug tablets disguised as candy
Police warn parents: Those pills are drugs, not candy
The Best Western Hotel in Grand Chute after evacuation by Hazmat Team
Hotel evacuated by Hazmat Team in Grand Chute
Rawhide check
Rawhide receives financial support to help serve more children in Brown County
Rawhide check
Rawhide Youth Services receives substantial financial support