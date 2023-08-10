Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - S nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High School is “racially segregated”.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (W.I.L.L.) said the “Freshman Students of Color Meet and Greet” next Tuesday, August 15, 2023, amounts to unconstitutional discrimination.

The firm is asking the school board and superintendent to get the Facebook post about the event taken down - and revise all “back to school” events to include all students, regardless of race. W.I.L.L. announced it plans to file a formal civil rights complaint if a Monday, August 14, 2023 deadline to make changes is not met.

