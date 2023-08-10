Hazardous material incident cleared in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team have cleared the scene of a hazardous materials incident that began at 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The response was triggered by improperly mixed pool chemicals, according to a written statement by the Grand Chute Fire Department.

The chemicals have been isolated and the premise was checked for any unsafe conditions. The hotel was reopened at approximately 7:00 p.m. to all staff and patrons. One person working on the pool system was examined on scene and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure for further evaluation.

