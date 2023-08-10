Hazardous material incident cleared in Grand Chute

Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team have cleared the scene of a hazardous materials incident that began at 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The response was triggered by improperly mixed pool chemicals, according to a written statement by the Grand Chute Fire Department.

The chemicals have been isolated and the premise was checked for any unsafe conditions. The hotel was reopened at approximately 7:00 p.m. to all staff and patrons. One person working on the pool system was examined on scene and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure for further evaluation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond

Latest News

Paula Morgan, Director of Community Health, Thedacare
US Venture Open: Dinner reception will round off the day
Shoplifters will be prosecuted sign
Nationwide, shops lose $86 billion annually to shoplifting
Pills confiscated by Winneconne Police
Illegal drugs designed with flashy colors to look like candy
Charlize Theron at US Venture Open
US Venture Open: Bill Jartz interviews Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron