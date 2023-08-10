Fond du Lac County chase ends in crash after son reports intoxicated father

Deputies say the son reported his father hit him and was intoxicated
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A miles-long pursuit ended with an arrest after deputies say the driver crashed into a road sign then went into a ditch.

The pursuit started after a man reported his father was intoxicated and hit him, then drove off.

Deputies were nearby and spotted the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The chase started on County Trunk Highway G and ended about 10 miles away near Highway 23 when the driver tried to avoid stop sticks police laid in the road to deflate his tires. He swerved into a driveway and lost control. No one was hurt.

The driver was a 59-year-old St. Cloud man. Online records indicate he was arrested on suspicion of fleeing or eluding an officer and four counts of bail jumping. Action 2 News isn’t identifying him because he hasn’t been formally charged.

He’s scheduled to go on trial in two weeks for charges related to a first OWI offense in May.

