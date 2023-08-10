Debate over Marsy’s Law has erupted among local police agencies

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The law is designed to shield victims of crime from the public spotlight. It is also being cited in Oshkosh, as a reason to protect the identity of police officers in two recent shootings.

The district attorney said on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, that the decision is based on his interpretation of the law, which has played out inconsistently across the state since being approved by voters. In some cases, it prevented officers who used force from being identified

Over the past few months, Marsy’s Law has been applied in Winnebago County - not just as a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2020 to protect victims’ privacy rights, but also those of police officers using force.

Eric Sparr, Winnebago County District Attorney, explained: “When there’s a request for information like this and an officer is a victim, if we provide the information we could be subject to a victim rights complaint, where if we don’t provide it, then we could be subject to scrutiny for not providing records people want to see.”

It has happened twice so far in Oshkosh, most recently when police refused to release the name of an officer who shot and wounded a suicidal 34-year-old man armed with a hunting rifle. That was about six weeks ago.

While the name of the man shot was released to the public, the officer’s identity was not.

Also, back in March of 2023, an officer shot and wounded a person who drove at police in the area of the Oshkosh farmer’s market while they were trying to make contact with him.

“I know the police department had made their call independently that they were not releasing those names at this time. Our decision was essentially consistent with our policy that victim information doesn’t get put out there until whatever point it has to. If there was a trial, for example, then those names would come out. There’s no alternative at that point,” Starr said.

Other jurisdictions have taken the opposite approach. In Outagamie County, the name of a Grand Chute police officer involved in a shooting last week was released 24 hours after the incident.

“There has been an opinion put out there that it’s a balancing test, case by case, but that’s kind of the extent of it so far. It’s possible there ends up being more guidance on this, and I think if there’s not, then you’re probably going to continue to see some inconsistent interpretations,” Sparr added.

Our reporter did reach out to Police Chief Dean Smith, but was told he’s out of the office today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The debate is not isolated to Wisconsin. It plays out in many states which have adopted Marsy’s Law.

Some police agencies are now refusing to name officers after incidents of force, claiming Marsy's Law.

