City of De Pere approves downtown Shopko redevelopment

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week the De Pere Common Council voted unanimously to approve replacing the old Shopko store downtown with a five-building mixed-use complex.

The development will include apartments, condos, a hotel, retail, office, and commercial space as well as a parking structure.

To tell us more about the development in the video above is Dan Lindstrom, Development Services Director with the city of De Pere.

