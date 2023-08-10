City of De Pere approves downtown Shopko redevelopment

Last week the De Pere Common Council voted unanimously to approve replacing the old Shopko store downtown with a five-building mixed-use complex.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The development will include apartments, condos, a hotel, retail, office, and commercial space as well as a parking structure.

To tell us more about the development in the video above is Dan Lindstrom, Development Services Director with the city of De Pere.

