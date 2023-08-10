Chief of Neenah and Menasha Fire Rescue announces retirement

NEENAH-MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Chief of Neenah and Menasha Fire Rescue Kevin Kloehn announced his plan to retire after nearly thirty-two years of service, according to a written statement issued by Amy J. Fairchild, Director of Human Resources and Safety, City of Neenah.

“This fire department has been my whole life;” Kloehn wrote in his resignation, “I have put everything I have into this department with great pride and accomplishment! I have worked alongside a group of dedicated employees that helped set the bar high. It has been the greatest experience of my life to lead this department into the future.”

Kloehn began his career as a firefighter with the City of Menasha in 1992. He also served as the Union President during the consolidation of the Cities of Neenah and Menasha Fire Departments in 2003. Rising through the ranks he has held the positions of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, and Shift Commander until his promotion to Fire Chief in 2016 and has served in that capacity for the last seven years. Kloehn said his last day will be January 12, 2024.

“It has been such an honor to have worked with Chief Kloehn over the past nine years. His professionalism and sincere commitment to serving our two communities is truly admirable,” quoted City of Neenah Mayor Jane Lang.

During his tenure as Chief, Kloehn helped spearhead the formation of the Joint Recruit Training Academy with the Oshkosh Fire Department which allows each agency to share resources and staffing in the training of newly hired recruits. Since the inception of the academy, the departments have trained 34 recruits for both agencies.

The department is currently accepting applications for the replacement of Chief Kloehn. Information regarding the selection process is available on the City of Neenah website located at www.neenahwi.gov.

