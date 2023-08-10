3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Look! Up in the Sky!

The best weekend of the summer for star gazing - is coming up!
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For astronomy hobbyists this is the best weekend of summer, the pinnacle of every night sky lover’s dream!

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you everything you need to know about the Perseid meteor shower -- when to look, where to look, and he’s also pretty proud of the animations explaining why meteor showers occur.

Plus, there are two planets you definitely should look for while you’re looking up at the sky.

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Perseid meteor shower will create a spectacle in the sky
