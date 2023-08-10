3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Look! Up in the Sky!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For astronomy hobbyists this is the best weekend of summer, the pinnacle of every night sky lover’s dream!

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you everything you need to know about the Perseid meteor shower -- when to look, where to look, and he’s also pretty proud of the animations explaining why meteor showers occur.

Plus, there are two planets you definitely should look for while you’re looking up at the sky.

