Winneconne police recover meth that looks like candy

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winneconne Police Department is warning parents after recovering drugs that were suspected to be Ecstasy but instead tested positive for methamphetamine with caffeine and were designed to look like candy.

Police found the drugs after stopping a person who said they were headed to a social function in Winneconne. Police found several pills contained inside a powder-like substance.

Officers field-tested the pills, which came back positive for meth “mixed with a suspected caffeine cutting agent.” The powder tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

“While a suspected buyer of these pills would think they are purchasing and using Ecstasy, they would have been ingesting Methamphetamine and Fentanyl,” the police department wrote.

Police offered a photo of two pills they collected, which were blue and yellow and imprinted with the Facebook logo. In its warning the parents, the department said the pills come in many shapes and colors and can have different markings, such as Mickey Mouse and Pokémon.

The suspect was also in possession of baggies containing marijuana, a digital scale, and an “undisclosed amount” of U.S. currency.

Police say the suspect wasn’t from the Winneconne area and was on parole for a previous violent felony conviction. They’re being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.