WILL law firm demand changes to Appleton East High School event

A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High School is "racially segregated".
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says the “Freshman Students Of Color Meet and Greet” next Tuesday at the school amounts to unconstitutional discrimination.

The firm is asking the school board and superintendent to take down the Facebook post about the event and revise all “back to school” events to include all students regardless of race.

W.I.L.L. says it plans to file a formal civil rights complaint if a Monday deadline to make changes is not met.

Action 2 News has reached out to the school for comment.

