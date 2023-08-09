WARM WEDNESDAY WITH SCATTERED STORMS

Fair skies and quiet conditions are on track for tonight. Some patchy fog may develop and a there could be a few spotty showers across northern Wisconsin. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will rise quickly with highs into the upper half of the 80s and it will be slightly humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon. The rainfall will be “hit and miss”, so not everyone will get soaked. While a couple storms may have gusty winds and hail, our risk of severe weather is LOW.

Thursday will be a dry day with mostly sunny skies. Highs should be cooler with a northerly wind around 10 mph. Highs should stay in the lower half of the 80s and we may stay in the 70s on Friday. There’s also a better chance for more widespread rainfall on Friday. That’s when numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the state.

We’ll likely be back to highs around 80 degrees this weekend. Some additional pop-up rain or thunderstorm activity may occur Saturday afternoon. Another batch of rain & storms could move in late Sunday or early Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: NNW 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning breezy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Few pop-up showers & t-showers possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.