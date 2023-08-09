Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house

Latest News

Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies. (Source: CNN/JEANINE...
Taylor Swift's tour makes economic impact
The US Venture Open to fight poverty is Wednesday, August 9
Take part in the U.S. Venture Open on August 9
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad’s ashes died of heat stroke in Utah
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse