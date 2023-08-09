Sheriff’s office acknowledges ‘mixed feelings’ over pyrotechnic convention at Sunnyview Expo Center

fireworks
fireworks(AnuStudio via Canva | File image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its annual convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center next week...and local authorities are acknowledging that not everyone might be happy about it.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that some people in the public may have “mixed feelings” about nightly fireworks displays, including some shows that could run as late as 1:00 a.m.

“Although the Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the permitting for any event at Sunnyview Expo Center, we know the proper permits were obtained to hold the event,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office said it routinely fields noise complaints around Independence Day regarding fireworks, but for this event, the sheriff’s office is asking people to voice their concerns about the show to Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel.

“He is happy to speak to residents about any concerns they have regarding this event,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Pyrotechnics Guild International convention runs August 12 through 18.

