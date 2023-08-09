Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house

Latest News

Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies. (Source: CNN/JEANINE...
Taylor Swift's tour makes economic impact
The US Venture Open to fight poverty is Wednesday, August 9
Take part in the U.S. Venture Open on August 9
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad’s ashes died of heat stroke in Utah
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy