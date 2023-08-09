SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP TODAY

While we’re seeing some sunshine across eastern Wisconsin this morning, it won’t be long until we have scattered thunderstorms. Most of them will be during the midday and the afternoon. A couple storms could be locally strong, with downpours, gusty winds and hail. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade is possible, especially for folks to the NORTH of Green Bay. A few thunderstorms will still be possible tonight, mainly near the cool front passing south of Green Bay.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a warm and somewhat humid day. Our high temperatures will get into the middle 80s away from the lakeshore, but temperatures will drop back into the 70s with any scattered storms.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny, but active weather returns on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms producing more of a widespread rainfall will push into the area. A couple stronger storms will also be possible, especially south of Green Bay. The rain and the mostly cloudy skies will hold our high temperatures in the 70s.

The weekend looks seasonably warm with highs around 80. Most of the weekend looks dry... But a couple showers are possible in the Northwoods on Saturday, with a better chance of thundershowers arriving Sunday evening.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, then scattered thunderstorms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: A chance of thunder SOUTH. Partly cloudy and slightly humid. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps with decreasing humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Maybe a shower NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Early thundershowers. Breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

