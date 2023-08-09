SCATTERED STORMS THIS AFTERNOON... SOME COULD BE LOCALLY STRONG

An cold front moving in from the north this afternoon will spark scattered showers and storms. Widespread severe weather remains unlikely, but some locally strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail remain a possibility. The threat of strong activity will wane by mid evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Rainfall will be very spotty... some areas may see 1/4″ to 1/2″ while many others miss out on decent moisture.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Skies will clear out late tonight as humidity drop. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s by sunrise Thursday. Thursday is going to be an amazing weather day with highs in the 70s to low 80s, low humidity, and tons of sunshine.

Active weather returns Friday as a weather maker with rain and storms heads our way. A couple stronger storms will also be possible, especially south of Green Bay. The rain and the mostly cloudy skies will hold our high temperatures in the 70s. This system looks like it will produce more widespread rainfall across the region.

The weekend looks seasonably warm with highs around 80. Most of the weekend looks dry... But a couple showers or storms are possible in the Northwoods on Saturday, with a better chance of thundershowers arriving Sunday evening into Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy, breezy, & humid. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Evening rain & thunder. Late night clearing. Humidity drops. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. Low humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a pop-up shower or storm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Early thundershowers. Breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

