Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It looks like a Wisconsinite didn’t take home the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but another lottery game made someone in our area $50,000 richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery says a Powerball ticket sold in Appleton wins a $50,000 prize for matching four out of five regular numbers and the Powerball number in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 06-13-20-35-54 with a Powerball of 22.

The ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 4085 E. Calumet St. The same store sold a $132,000 Badger 5 jackpot in 2019 and has sold $100,000 and $30,000 scratch-off tickets in recent years.

The winner has 178 days remaining to claim their winnings. The Wisconsin Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of their ticket as soon as possible -- whoever’s signature is on the back of a ticket is considered the rightful owner.

The next Powerball drawing is worth $170 million Wednesday night.

The odds of winning a $50,000 prize in Powerball is 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the whole thing is 1 in 292,201,338.

