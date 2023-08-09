Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000

Wisconsin Lottery games
Wisconsin Lottery games(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It looks like a Wisconsinite didn’t take home the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but another lottery game made someone in our area $50,000 richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery says a Powerball ticket sold in Appleton wins a $50,000 prize for matching four out of five regular numbers and the Powerball number in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 06-13-20-35-54 with a Powerball of 22.

The ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 4085 E. Calumet St. The same store sold a $132,000 Badger 5 jackpot in 2019 and has sold $100,000 and $30,000 scratch-off tickets in recent years.

The winner has 178 days remaining to claim their winnings. The Wisconsin Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of their ticket as soon as possible -- whoever’s signature is on the back of a ticket is considered the rightful owner.

The next Powerball drawing is worth $170 million Wednesday night.

The odds of winning a $50,000 prize in Powerball is 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the whole thing is 1 in 292,201,338.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond

Latest News

Shannon Tourtillot was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Complaint: Child falls from moving car; father’s girlfriend charged with child abuse, escape
J.J. Keller Foundation and Oshkosh Corporation are some of the major event sponsors helping to...
U.S. Venture Open preview: Event sponsors
The US Venture Open to fight poverty is Wednesday, August 9
Take part in the U.S. Venture Open on August 9
Golf course generic
U.S. Venture Open preview: Poverty and health