INTERVIEW: Appleton school district expands sports for students with disabilities

Starting this fall, the Appleton Area School District will be joining the Fox Valley Association Adapted Sports League.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District is expanding its sports leagues to include students with disabilities. Starting this fall, the Appleton Area School District will be joining the Fox Valley Association Adapted Sports League.

The goal is to bring the opportunity for 9th through 12 grade students with disabilities to participate in high school varsity athletics.

Some of the sports include soccer, indoor floor hockey, and indoor wiffleball. The fox valley association adapted sports league facilitate competitions among schools in the area.

Students who participate in all three sports will have the chance to earn a varsity letter.

