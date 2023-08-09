Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The hearing for a teen charged with killing Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is over.

The defense and state have both rested in the third day of the hearing that will decide whether the 15-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult or moved to juvenile court. The judge has not set a date on when he will rule on this hearing.

The defense called three witnesses Wednesday, one being James Garbarino, a retired professor with over 30 years of experience as an expert witness in criminal cases involving issues of violence and children.

Garbarino testified the suspect shows signs of poor decision making and impulse control. He went on to say he believes the boy would do better in juvenile detention given he has no history of violence, and because he shows signs of depression.

He added the suspect needs therapeutic support which they likely wouldn’t have access to in an adult correctional facility.

The final witness called by the defense Wednesday, Dr. Marlena Larson, Psychology Director with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, supported Garabino’s statement, saying 29% of positions for mental health professionals is currently vacant and right now there are 10,000 people in adult correctional facilities in need of mental health support.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
Generic water image
Waushara County drowning victims identified
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond

Latest News

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case
Winneconne police seized a bag of colorful pills pressed with images, including the Facebook...
Winneconne police recover meth that looks like candy
Tiffani Teller was charged in August 2023 for an overdose death in Green Bay
Tiffani Teller charged with Green Bay woman’s fentanyl overdose death
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Complaint: Child falls from moving car; father’s girlfriend charged with child abuse, escape