Complaint: Child falls from moving car; father’s girlfriend charged with child abuse, escape

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena woman is charged with a multitude of crimes in Oconto County, where authorities say she repeatedly abused children, caused serious injuries when a child fell out of a moving car, and strangled a sheriff’s deputy in a short-lived escape from custody.

The 12-page criminal complaint against Shannon Tourtillot says an investigation started in late May when a four-year-old girl was brought to a Green Bay hospital’s emergency room for multiple injuries, including bruising all over her body. The mother said the girl had been with her father for four days, and the father claimed the girl kept falling off the swing. Hospital staff said the injuries didn’t match up with that story.

The father told an Oconto County investigator the children were in his girlfriend’s care when he was at work, and his girlfriend and his daughter both said the girl fell off a swing. When he learned the extent of his daughter’s injuries he confronted Tourtillot and told her to pack her bags. She agreed to pack up, and as she was leaving she said he wouldn’t have to worry about her anymore because she was going to kill herself. She walked out and he heard a gunshot and found Tourtillot standing outside with his rifle.

He told the investigator he took the rifle back and he didn’t feel safe because of his girlfriend’s actions, which surprised him. The investigator found a spent shell casing in a planter beside the house.

The girl and her siblings, ages 6 and 8, told investigators Tourtillot was “mean” and would hit them. The boy said he would come home from school and his youngest sister would have bruises when Tourtillot was watching her.

Tourtillot was arrested in late July. She admitted the 4-year-old fell out of a moving car. According to the complaint, she said the child’s car seat wasn’t buckled to the car, and the door wasn’t shut tightly, and when she took a curve too fast the girl and “the whole car seat went with the door.” Tourtillot said she didn’t know how long it took her to notice, but she found the girl in a gravelly area on the county highway. Tourtillot said she was scared but she was in a hurry to get to an appointment at a clinic and she didn’t see any injuries. The child vomited when she was back in the car, but the whole time Tourtillot was at the clinic she never sought medical attention for the girl.

Deputies say Tourtillot attempted to escape two days after her arrest. A sheriff’s lieutenant was driving Tourtillot, who was 18 weeks pregnant, to the hospital in Oconto Falls. Deputies say Tourtillot managed to undo the buckle of her transport belt and put the belt and her handcuffs around the neck of the lieutenant. She fought to reach the lieutenant’s cellphone and was pulling herself into the front seat. The lieutenant said she got a hand between Tourtillot’s handcuffs so she wasn’t being choked, but there were oncoming cars and she had no choice but to stop the van during the struggle to avoid crashing. She took the keys so Tourtillot couldn’t steal the van.

Tourtillot ran into a grassy area near a gas station. As deputies surrounded the area, the complaint reads, a customer pointed deputies to the retention pond. Tourtillot was found in thick, tall grass hiding near a fence.

Tourtillot, who turns 33 next week, is charged with:

First-degree reckless injury

Physical abuse of a child - repeated acts causing bodily harm

Physical abuse of a child - recklessly causing great bodily harm

Neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building

Escape

Attempted strangulation and suffocation

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Battery by a prisoner

Resisting an officer

Disorderly conduct (two counts)

Bail jumping (four misdmeanor counts)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.