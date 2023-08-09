Brewers first round draft pick, Brock Wilken, makes home debut with Timber Rattlers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers 2023 first round draft pick, Brock Wilken, made his home debut with the Timber Rattlers Tuesday night.

He started at third base, batting third in the line-up with two hits, one walk and one run scored. He now has walked eight times in his five games with Wisconsin. Those first four games were on the road.

Wilken was called up to High-A on August 3rd after his short stint with the rookie Arizona Complex League. Wilken hopes he can develop quickly in the minors, but knows things will work its way out.

“Yeah I don’t need a timeline,” Wilken said. “They haven’t told me much. That’s kind of how I want it anyways. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself and have that expected timeline of I need to be here at this time. I feel like that puts too much pressure on myself, and then everything else goes poorly.”

The 21-year-old was coming off his junior year at Wake Forrest before being drafted at No. 18 overall. He hit a school record 31 home runs in 2023.

Now he must adjust to the pros.

“It’s been good. It’s a different game. It’s a transition. A lot of guys have to go through this. It’s part of the game. Going through that transition has been fun. Being part of the team is really fun so far,” the 6-foot-4 third-baseman said.

