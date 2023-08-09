Brewers beat Rockies 7-6 in 10 innings as Mark Canha scores winning run on a throwing error

Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio is douced by Willy Adames while being interviewed by...
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio is douced by Willy Adames while being interviewed by Sophia Minnaert after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mark Canha scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar off a grounder by Andruw Monasterio and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Wednesday.

Justin Lawrence (3-5) started the 10th with a pitch-strike violation on Canha, who lined the next pitch to deep center for a ground-rule double that scored William Contreras and tied the game. Canha advanced on a ground out and, one out later, scored the winning run when Tovar short-hopped a throw to first on a ground ball off the bat of Monasterio.

Bryse Wilson (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run in the top of the 10th.

In the 10th, Jurickson Profar, who went 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, reached on the fielder’s choice before Ezequiel Tovar doubled to left field where Canha misplayed the ball and allowed Profar to score, giving the Rockies a 6-5 lead.

The Brewers lead the division by 2½ games over the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 5-4 to the Marlins on Wednesday. Milwaukee is two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who face the New York Mets later Wednesday.

The Brewers bullpen failed to protect a 5-4 lead for starter Adrian Houser. Hoby Milner pitched a scoreless sixth, but left two on with one out in the seventh for Abner Uribe.

Cole Tucker scored when second baseman Brice Turang couldn’t field Profar’s hard-hit base hit. Profar also hit a solo home run in the Rockies’ four-run fourth.

Willy Adames, 2 for 17 during the homestand, drilled a 1-0 cutter from Rockies starter Chris Flexen for his 18th home run of the season and first since July 21 against the Atlanta Braves.

Monasterio followed with a solo shot that gave the Brewers 5-4 lead and their fourth game this season with consecutive home runs.

Tyrone Taylor’s two-run double and Christian Yelich’s RBI helped the Brewers trim the lead to 4-3 in the fourth.

Houser gave up four runs on five hits, walked one and struck out five in five innings.

Flexen allowed five runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings in his third start as a member of the Rockies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: All-Star C Elías Díaz almost got the day off. He pinch hit in the ninth and took a called third strike. His 91 games at catcher are second-most in the majors behind Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto (96). … 2B Brendan Rodgers missed his second consecutive game after tweaking a hamstring Monday night fielding grounder in the first inning.

Brewers: CF Joey Wiemer was scratched from the starting lineup due to a stomach virus. Blake Perkins replaced him.

ROCKIES MOVE

Colorado recalled RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-3, 8.72 ERA in six games, including three starts) from Triple-A Albuquerque for his fourth stint on the active roster, and optioned RHP Connor Seabold (1-7, 7.65 ERA over 25 games, including 13 starts) to Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85 ERA) pitches the opener of a four-game road series against Los Angeles. The Dodgers have not named a starter.

Brewers: Following an off day, RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA) faces RHP Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43) and the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game road series.

