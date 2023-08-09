Back-to-school help arrives with school supply donations

The Service League's Back to School store helped 3,000 kids get what they need
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Less than four weeks left, we’re in the heart of back-to-school season. One Green Bay area group is helping thousands of students get ready for the upcoming school year.

The Service League of Green Bay held its annual Back to School store, serving around 3,000 students from families in need.

Earlier this year you helped them “stuff the bus” with things like new backpacks, socks, underwear, and athletic shoes for the new school year.

Organizers say they’re excited to see kids happy about getting ready for school. “It’s a great experience. It’s a feel-good opportunity, just a way to see, you know, the smiling faces on the kids after they get to pick out their new backpack and their shoes,” volunteers said.

This was the 31st year the Service League opened the Back to School store. It takes almost 400 volunteers to make it happen.

MORE SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVES

Kaukauna

Another school supply drive is happening Thursday morning at the Kaukauna Public Library to help kids get what they need. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

The library has already collected many school supplies, including a large donation from Kaukauna Elks 962 of $1,600.

The director of the Kaukauna Public Library says they want “students to start the school year confident and ready to thrive.”

Appleton

Also Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Appleton Housing Authority will give away free backpacks at the children’s museum. It will help about 30 children get the essential tools for a successful school year.

The event offers a wide variety of supplies and resources.

A Plus Cuts will donate its time to provide kids with free haircuts during the event.

