WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stopped in Green Bay Tuesday to talk about the fight against the opioid epidemic.

For years, the state of Wisconsin has been part of many multi-state lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Kaul said the goal is to hold them accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

To date, the state of Wisconsin is set to receive over $764 million dollars from these opioid settlement funds.

Recently the state purchased and distributed more than 31,000 doses of Narcan to law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Green Bay Police Department.

Narcan is an overdose-reversing drug.

At the Green Bay Police Department, all sworn officers are trained to use it.

“I can tell you that just the Narcan that we’ve received through this program has contributed to 24 lives that we’ve saved this year with Narcan,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

The chief doesn’t see it slowing down any time soon, especially with the rise of fentanyl. Officials say it changed the fight against opioids.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous narcotic. It’s 50 times more potent than heroin, 100 times more potent than morphine and it’s really driving the spike in opioid-related overdose deaths that we have been seeing,” said Kaul.

“A lot of times that first-time user doesn’t get a chance because an overdose can happen literally anytime someone uses fentanyl or another substance that is contaminated or laced with fentanyl,” said Chief Davis.

The chief said there’s a misconception that he wants to correct. He said having Narcan does not enable drug use, rather it saves lives.

“So that we can get those folks into treatment, get them to a different lifestyle in a better place. But we can’t get there if they overdose and they’re no longer with us,” said Chief. Davis.

The distribution of more Narcan to agencies is just of the many way the money will be used.

Kail said the state also needs to invest in prevention efforts and more treatment options.

“We don’t have enough, but Narcan is a start to help us get to the next phase. And then establishing comprehensive programs that can address all the different elements of addiction,” said Dr. Paul Prichard, Prevea’s Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer.

The money won in these lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors will continue coming into the state over the next several years. The case against Purdue Pharma is still ongoing.

