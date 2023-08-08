Waushara County drowning victims identified

Two boaters drowned in different lakes on July 29
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who drowned in different lakes on July 29.

Randall J. Schneider, 44, from Sheboygan died on Long Lake. Moises Pineda-Linares, 37, of Kaukauna died on Silver Lake.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 caller reported the drowning on Long Lake in Springwater at about 5:30 p.m. The caller said Schneider was on a boat and attempted to swim to shore when he went under. He was found, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

About 90 minutes later, deputies responded to a 911 call on Silver Lake in Marion. Pineda-Linares entered the water from a boat and went under the water. Dive teams from Wautoma, Neshkoro and Princeton searched for him. His body was found the next morning.

