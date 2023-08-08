U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah during mailbox dispute

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people in a Neenah subdivision are being told right now to fix their mailboxes.

In the past few weeks, notices from the U.S. Postal Service have gone out, and in some cases people are having their mail withheld from delivery by USPS.

On Green Acres Lane in Neenah, Florian Becher is one of the many people not receiving their mail right now because of a dispute with the postal service over the height of his mailbox and its distance from the curb.

“Now it slants too much. It was too high and it wasn’t close enough to the curb, and if you look at the other boxes along here, see how they slant. Look at that box there how it slants,” Becher points out.

As a result, Becher’s mail delivery was cut off, and his son says it wasn’t until the pension checks and bills stopped showing up that he went to the post office to ask about the dispute.

“I’m very angry. I’m very disappointed in our post office,” Scott Becher said, “and it seems like it’s just an out-of-touch mail carrier, because if you go on this entire street they’re all different heights, so why doesn’t the post office come and say, ‘Hey, your box is ‘x,’ this is this, we will work with you to do it.’”

If you have a mailbox, it’s supposed to be 41 to 45 inches high and 6 to 8 inches from the curb.

Right now the Postal Service won’t confirm the exact number of people who received a correction notice or why the regulation is suddenly being enforced.

In a statement to Action 2 News, the Postal Service apologized for the inconvenience, adding, “Notices were sent to Green Acres Lane postal customers whose mail receptacles do not meet standards established to ensure safe and effective mail delivery.”

Becher says he’ll continue to go to the post office to pick up his mail until the dispute is resolved.

“I think the whole thing is ridiculous. Period.”

He’s also filed a complaint with Congressman Glenn Grothmann’s office.

