Rock band Metallica awards $100,000 in scholarships to NWTC

Metallica file photo(tcw-wxix)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The iconic metal band Metallica has invested $100,000 in scholarships for NWTC students to pursue high-wage careers.

The donation is through the band’s organization, Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI), which awarded Northeast Wisconsin Technical College the scholarship money. The goal of the initiative is to support students looking to fill workforce shortages in skilled careers.

According to a press release from NWTC, MSI was created five years ago through the band’s philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), and the American Association of Community Colleges as an opportunity to build sustainable communities through quality workforce training. Today, MSI supports 42 colleges and over 6,000 students nationwide to pursue high-paying careers in growing fields.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program,” said Lars Ulrich, Metallica.

Up to 100 NWTC students are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship towards programs in Health Sciences, Construction, Transportation, Human Services, and Manufacturing.

NWTC is one of the three colleges from Wisconsin joining the MSI roster. The applicants are competitively selected from a pool of applicants from across the country to transform the futures of students in their communities.

NWTC’s students can apply for the scholarship now, visit nwtc.edu/scholarships to learn more.

