PHOTOS: International Cat Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, August 8, is International Cat Day, and people are celebrating their feline friends in photographs.

International Cat Day was established in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to promote the welfare of cats and benefits of owning or protecting them.

According to Statista, Wisconsin ranks 9th among U.S. states for cat ownership, with cats present in 32% of homes in 2022.

