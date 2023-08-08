Mr. G’s Supper Club arsonist committed to mental health facility

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who set a fire that destroyed Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport last year was committed to a mental health facility Monday.

Jonathan Joseph Polich, 34, entered a no contest plea at a scheduled status conference in Door County Circuit Court. He previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges of arson of a building without the owner’s consent. Online court records show the no-contest plea was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Judge Todd Ehlers remanded Pohler to the custody of the Department of Health Services.

The fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 was set on October 23, after it was closed for the season and while the owners were out of the state. The owners later also discovered fire damage to the siding of their home.

The criminal complaint alleges Polich was stalking the owners’ son and sending him text messages with death threats demanding money. The victim said they were friends in high school but hadn’t talked for several years until he began receiving text messages in August.

A warrant to track Polich’s location history on his phone found he was at a Walmart store and a gas station the morning of the fire. He was later at Mr. G’s Supper Club, minutes before the 911 call reporting the fire at the restaurant, and was also near the owners’ home.

The complaint said Polich applied to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun at Walmart. The request was still pending when he was arrested.

