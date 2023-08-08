Krakow post office re-named after state’s longest serving postmaster

On Tuesday, Krakow post office was officially renamed in honor of its longest serving postmaster, Romuald 'Bud' Brzezinski.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRAKOW, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, Krakow post office was officially renamed in honor of its longest serving postmaster, Romuald ‘Bud’ Brzezinski.

Representative Mike Gallagher was among the many people celebrating and honoring the late postmaster this afternoon. Bud was a lifelong Krakow resident and had a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service.

In 1998, bud was recognized as Wisconsin’s longest actively serving postmaster and in 1999, he retired after 46 years.

“It was just a natural tribute to bud. Having the Post office named after him, this place where he worked for over four decades, where his father worked for over four decades as well before him and passed on that legacy to him, it only seemed right that this place he loved so much and the community loved would be named after his honor,” Michael Poradek, Bud’s nephew.

Outside of work, Brzezinski was also an involved member of the Krakow community.

He was secretary of the Krakow sportsmen club for 15 years, a member of St. Casimir Parish for over 20 years, and served as an election official for the town of Angelica.

He passed away in June of 2020 at age 90.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from both the dive team and water...
Search of marina for missing Fond du Lac man comes up empty
generic image
Shawano-area man dies in rollover crash
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute

Latest News

WI opioid settlement funds
WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Attorney General Josh Kaul made a stop in our area Tuesday to highlight the state's effort to...
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin AG addresses opioid crisis
50-year-old Edgar Ramirez-Tellez has been charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
DEBRIEF: Firefighter accused of possessing child pornography