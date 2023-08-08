Krakow post office re-named after state’s longest serving postmaster

KRAKOW, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, Krakow post office was officially renamed in honor of its longest serving postmaster, Romuald ‘Bud’ Brzezinski.

Representative Mike Gallagher was among the many people celebrating and honoring the late postmaster this afternoon. Bud was a lifelong Krakow resident and had a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service.

In 1998, bud was recognized as Wisconsin’s longest actively serving postmaster and in 1999, he retired after 46 years.

“It was just a natural tribute to bud. Having the Post office named after him, this place where he worked for over four decades, where his father worked for over four decades as well before him and passed on that legacy to him, it only seemed right that this place he loved so much and the community loved would be named after his honor,” Michael Poradek, Bud’s nephew.

Outside of work, Brzezinski was also an involved member of the Krakow community.

He was secretary of the Krakow sportsmen club for 15 years, a member of St. Casimir Parish for over 20 years, and served as an election official for the town of Angelica.

He passed away in June of 2020 at age 90.

