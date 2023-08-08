July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
generic image
Shawano-area man dies in rollover crash
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from both the dive team and water...
Search of marina for missing Fond du Lac man comes up empty
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person

Latest News

Jonathan Polich
Mr. G’s Supper Club arsonist committed to mental health facility
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman hospitalized for apparent shark attack in N.Y.