ISOLATED RAIN TODAY, BETTER STORM CHANCE ON WEDNESDAY

A few stray showers and storms will remain possible this afternoon but they will all fade away by early evening. Most spots are going to stay dry today. Highs should range from the upper 70s to middle 80s. Humidity remains low with dew points generally under 60°.

Fair skies and quiet conditions are on track for tonight. Lows will be in the 60s and 50s. Some patchy fog may develop.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely as our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday afternoon. The rainfall will be “hit and miss”, so not everyone will get soaked. While a couple storms may have gusty winds and hail, our risk of severe weather is LOW. We’ll keep an eye on the radar all day long.

There’s a better chance of more widespread rainfall on Friday... That’s when numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the state. The thickening cloud cover and developing rain, will hold Friday’s highs to the low to middle 70s. We’ll likely be back to highs around 80 degrees this weekend. Some additional pop-up rain or thunderstorm activity may occur Saturday afternoon. Another batch of rain & storms could move in late Sunday or early Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy & warm. Isolated showers & t-showers possible. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning breezy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Few pop-up showers & t-showers possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers at NIGHT HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Early thunder, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 78

