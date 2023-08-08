INTERVIEW: Staying healthy when returning to school

We are now just a few weeks from students returning to class for the new school year.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are now just a few weeks from students returning to class for the new school year.

But that adjustment period can be tougher for some students than others, especially when it comes to sleep, anxiety, diet, or activity levels.

We are joined in the video above by Dr. Rebecca Gehrmann, pediatrician with Prevea Health.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay bear comes down from neighborhood tree
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from both the dive team and water...
Search of marina for missing Fond du Lac man comes up empty
generic image
Shawano-area man dies in rollover crash
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Multiple people in the Green Acres Lane area say they’re not getting their mail delivered, but...
U.S. Postal Service withholds mail in Neenah subdivision during mailbox dispute

Latest News

WI opioid settlement funds
WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan
WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan
WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
Wild bird feeding surged worldwide during COVID-19 lockdowns
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For the birds