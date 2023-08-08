Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac firefighter was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into online child exploitation.

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez, 50, appeared in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court on Tuesday, where bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Ramirez was questioned at a fire station last Friday by a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agent. According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez admitted seeing pornographic pictures and videos on his phone, including people that were “very, very young” -- children he estimated to be 10 to 12 years old, children engaged in sexual activities, and a video of a teenager with a dog.

Eventually he also admitted if agents searched his phone they would find images of children as young as 1 or 2 years old being sexually abused.

Ramirez said he received the images from WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, and Telegram. He said he was a member of “confession” groups that discussed sexual topics and shared pornographic videos. He said at first he was disturbed by the child pornography but grew curious about it. He said the discussions triggered memories he had of being molested as a child himself.

Four months ago he deleted one of the accounts, but said he looked at images from other sources as recently as 2 days before the interview.

Ramirez acknowledged he was responsible for his actions. The complaint goes on to say, “Ramirez felt thankful that law enforcement intervened because otherwise he may have never stopped seeking out the inappropriate content of children.”

The DCI agent said they found more images on Ramirez’s phone and tablet but selected 10 for the purposes of charging Ramirez.

A decade ago, Ramirez-Tellez faced termination from the fire department after being accused of using department computers, and a copy machine to start up a new restaurant.

Ramirez also called in sick from work during a soft opening of his restaurant in 2021. The fire chief said Ramirez was warned not to conduct his restaurant business on company time but proceeded to do so, and when Ramirez called in sick the chief confronted him at the restaurant.

Ramirez insisted he was very ill but said he went to the restaurant to drop something off and possibly stayed there for up to 3 hours.

In 2008, Ramirez-Tellez and other firefighters saved the life of a North Fond du Lac man who slipped into the Fond du Lac River during heavy flooding. According to the Fond du Lac Reporter, Ramirez was the first to jump into the water to reach him. A year earlier, Ramirez came to the rescue of the same North Fond du Lac man when he was injured in a serious car crash.

