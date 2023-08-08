Fond du Lac authorities conducting search in the Lakeside Park Marina

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from both the dive team and water patrol/rescue are helping Fond du Lac Police in a search in the Lakeside Park Marina, commonly referred to as The Big Hole.

The sheriff’s office said this isn’t an active rescue effort, but if boaters are in the area, they are asked to follow instructions from the sheriff’s office boat operators to avoid the divers in the water.

