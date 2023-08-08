A COUPLE OF WARMER DAYS, WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS TOMORROW

Our temperatures will be trending up as we head into the midweek. Inland highs will reach the toasty middle 80s over the next couple days. Even though temperatures will be a little warmer than normal, the humidity isn’t going to be all that bad. With a northwest breeze, we’re not tapping into moisture from the Gulf Of Mexico. Our dew points will be falling back into the drier 50s by this afternoon.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy. It’s probably going to be dry today... But we can’t rule out a stray shower or thundershower during the late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely as our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow afternoon. The rainfall will be “hit and miss”, so not everyone will get soaked. While a couple storms may have gusty winds and hail, our risk of severe weather is LOW.

There’s a better chance of more widespread rainfall on Friday... That’s when numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the state. The thickening cloud cover and developing rain, will hold Friday’s highs to the low to middle 70s. We’ll likely be back to highs around 80 degrees this weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not that humid. A stray afternoon thundershower? HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning breezy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers at NIGHT HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Early thunder, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 77

