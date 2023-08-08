3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For the birds

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons why people turned to bird feeding
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the 2020 lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses, bars, stores and entertainment venues were closed, people had to find something else to do.

Turns out, many turned to feeding the birds.

The surge in wild bird feeding wasn’t a local phenomenon, or just in the U.S. -- it was worldwide!

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons why people turned to bird feeding. He also answers the question, how good was it for the birds?

WI opioid settlement funds
WI opioid settlement money helps law enforcement agencies save lives with Narcan
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography held on $500,000 bond
