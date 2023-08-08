3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For the birds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the 2020 lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses, bars, stores and entertainment venues were closed, people had to find something else to do.

Turns out, many turned to feeding the birds.

The surge in wild bird feeding wasn’t a local phenomenon, or just in the U.S. -- it was worldwide!

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons why people turned to bird feeding. He also answers the question, how good was it for the birds?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.