WATCH LIVE: Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Hearings are underway Monday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court. A reverse waiver hearing on the matter started at 9 a.m. Monday morning. You can watch it live here. We will also bring you complete coverage in all our newscasts.

Lily Peters was reported missing the night of April 24th, 2022. The next morning her body was discovered in the woods close to her home. The defendant, who’s only been identified as C. P.-B. in court records, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He’s being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Last month, Judge Steven Gibbs approved a motion to seal autopsy photos and video related to the investigation. He did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, saying he will address issues as they come up at the hearing.

The court hearings are scheduled through Friday, but the move may be decided on before then.

