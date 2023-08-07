United Way partners on City East Center apartment project in Green Bay

The United Way of Brown County is partnering on the project to build 43 apartments
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local organizations are breaking ground on a new development they say will bring more affordable housing to the east side of Green Bay.

The United Way of Brown County is partnering with the city to turn a vacant lot on the corner of Walnut and Roosevelt streets into a 43-unit apartment building.

Officials hope City East Center is ready for people to move in by next summer.

The United Way’s office will move to the building, but leaders say the space will offer much more.

“Provide space for collaboration, meeting with non-profits, many of whom are already our collaborative partners, but future. as well as space for neighborhood associations and other groups to meet and gather,” United Way president/CEO Robyn Davis said.

The United Way said the developer and management company will determine who can rent the City East Center apartments.

