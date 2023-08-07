Teen arrested for Appleton Erb Park shooting due in court

The Appleton Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting at Erb Park and has...
The Appleton Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting at Erb Park and has been transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 16-year-old suspected of a shooting in an Appleton park has another date in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

Cashmere Williams is charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at Erb Park last week.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the park shows the shooter approaching the victim from behind and shooting at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol. The shooter was wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

The victim was shot in the arm and ran away. The victim told police they believed six shots were fired.

The shooting happened at 4:30 in the afternoon when the busy park is typically packed with families and children.

Police arrested Williams at his home. He’s being held on $750,000 cash bond.

A status conference is set for 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Williams faces up to 60 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling
Packers fans turned out in full force on Family Night
‘Family Night’ football returns to Lambeau Field

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at Erb Park in Appleton
Teen arrested for Erb Park shooting due in court
The goal is to find new homes for as many pets as possible
Mit Liebe - With Love: That was the motto at the Pet Expo in De Pere
The Bible Truck in Green Bay
Many Bibles and other artifacts were on display in the Bible Truck
German Shepherd mix Lucy
Pet Expo finds dogs ‘fur-ever’ homes