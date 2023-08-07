Teen arrested for Appleton Erb Park shooting due in court

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 16-year-old suspected of a shooting in an Appleton park has another date in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

Cashmere Williams is charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at Erb Park last week.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the park shows the shooter approaching the victim from behind and shooting at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol. The shooter was wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

The victim was shot in the arm and ran away. The victim told police they believed six shots were fired.

The shooting happened at 4:30 in the afternoon when the busy park is typically packed with families and children.

Police arrested Williams at his home. He’s being held on $750,000 cash bond.

A status conference is set for 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Williams faces up to 60 years in prison if he’s convicted.

