Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul to perform before Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced fans will be treated to free concerts by two rock bands before the team’s home opener next month.

Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul will perform in the northwest parking lot of Lambeau Field starting at 5 p.m. on September 23.

Parking for the concert will also be free in the west-side stadium parking lots. Spots will be first-come/first-serve.

The celebration continues the next day when the Packers host the New Orleans Saints at noon. It will be Jordan Love’s home debut as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.