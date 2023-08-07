Shawano-area man dies in rollover crash

HERMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old man from the Shawano area was killed when his car crashed into the yard of a home Friday night.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving east on Cherry Road and for some reason lost control. The car hit the ditch area then went into the yard where it hit multiple trees and other objects and rolled over several times. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the wreck. He died before when first responders arrived.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. The man’s name isn’t being made public yet.

The crash is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Shawano County Coroner’s Office, Shawano Ambulance, and the Gresham Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.