Red fentanyl seized after Fond du Lac traffic stop

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A traffic stop in Fond du Lac resulted in the seizure of a new variation of fentanyl to the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy stopped a vehicle over the weekend and the K9, Rip, alerted on the vehicle after an open-air sniff. Deputies found red fentanyl, crack, a crack pipe and a scale.

Deputies searched the driver’s home and found more illegal drugs along with cutting agents and other items related to selling and distributing illegal drugs.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says there was a total of 12 grams of red fentanyl between the car and the home, enough to make 6,000 lethal doses depending on the purity of the drug. They also seized a total of 27 grams of crack.

The driver was on parole after serving time for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

“Drug dealers may make changes to the formula, type, or color of the illegal drugs they are trafficking over time, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to identify and hold accountable those who distribute these deadly substances in our community,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

