Red fentanyl seized after Fond du Lac traffic stop

Bag of red fentanyl
Bag of red fentanyl(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A traffic stop in Fond du Lac resulted in the seizure of a new variation of fentanyl to the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy stopped a vehicle over the weekend and the K9, Rip, alerted on the vehicle after an open-air sniff. Deputies found red fentanyl, crack, a crack pipe and a scale.

Deputies searched the driver’s home and found more illegal drugs along with cutting agents and other items related to selling and distributing illegal drugs.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says there was a total of 12 grams of red fentanyl between the car and the home, enough to make 6,000 lethal doses depending on the purity of the drug. They also seized a total of 27 grams of crack.

The driver was on parole after serving time for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

“Drug dealers may make changes to the formula, type, or color of the illegal drugs they are trafficking over time, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to identify and hold accountable those who distribute these deadly substances in our community,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop.
K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling
Speed limit sign
Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

Latest News

The Appleton Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting at Erb Park and has...
Teen arrested for Appleton Erb Park shooting gets date to hear State’s evidence
generic image
Shawano-area man dies in rollover crash
Police investigate a shooting at Erb Park in Appleton
Teen arrested for Erb Park shooting due in court
The goal is to find new homes for as many pets as possible
Mit Liebe - With Love: That was the motto at the Pet Expo in De Pere