Prevea’s Family Medicine Residency Program helps train and retain local physicians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Increasing access to primary care is a top priority across the nation as many health care systems brace for physician shortages in the future.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 86 percent of physicians will stay in Wisconsin if they grew up in the in the badger state, went to medical school here and attended a residency program in the state.

It’s the reason Prevea Health created its family medicine residency program in 2021.

Dr. Lillian Whalen is a true Wisconsinite. She was born and raised in the state, but she didn’t more to the Northeast area until she attended the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

“During medical school, I got married and also had a child and so a lot of life changes, which are really exciting, and we really wanted to stay in the community,” said Dr. Whalen.

Her goal became a reality when she matched into Prevea’s family medicine residency program.

“I thought it was a natural fit. I was so excited to find that a medical residency was opening, specifically a family medicine residency, so it was like everything collided perfectly for me,” said Dr. Whalen. “Family Medicine doctors are really in demand. There’s an upcoming shortage and so really, the opportunities are endless in terms of million places to go, but once you find a place where you think you can grow in your career as a physician with people who are smart, with doctors around you to support you and teach you how to be the best doc you can be, it’s something you don’t want to give up.”

If it wasn’t for Prevea’s residency program, Dr. Whalen would have had to move out of the area. She is the first resident doctor in the program to have graduated from MCW Green Bay and match into the program. She is a prime example of what this residency program is meant to do.

“The goal of having a residency program in Green bay is to build or develop primary care physicians who stay in the area,” said Dr. Manal Soliman. She started the residency program in 2021.

Dr. Soliman said because it’s the only family medicine residency program in Green Bay, they can recruit right from the medical school and try to keep locals in the area.

“As a matter of fact, we have three residents who joined us in July 1 of this year from the Green Bay area, and another residence from Appleton,” said Dr. Soliman. “They are very eager to learn and also they are up to date with all of their knowledge. So it’s not just a doctor that we are adding to the community. We are adding very knowledgeable, skilled doctors to the community.”

Prevea Health’s President and CEO, Dr. Ashok Rai, said a change at the government level allowed this residency program to start.

“Pretty rare for this to happen. We really haven’t opened a whole lot of new residency programs since the mid 90s. So for it to be in Green Bay, Wisconsin is a really big deal,” said Dr. Rai. “I hope we continue to train future physicians right here in Green Bay and continue to grow our training environment, whether that be through residencies, or through more training through what we call fellowship after you’re done with residencies… More importantly, we hope we get to reap the rewards of this and have people exposed to our beautiful environment here in a beautiful city and want to live here and practice here.”

The residency program also impacts the community by providing more access to primary care right now.

“We have open access so anytime a patient calls to get an appointment and we book them right away. There is almost no wait time,” said Dr. Soliman.

“I would just encourage patients to find us because we’re brand new. So we would love to care for more of our local community. We have a lot of resources here as a physician clinic,” said Dr. Whalen. “We are fresh in all of our textbook knowledge but also really eager to, you know, listen and to come up with a plan together. We’re excited to be here. We’re excited to serve you.”

“You’re part of training our future. So that’s the number one thing is, you know, come see them as a patient in established care. And more importantly, that we’re really focused knowing that there’s a growing need for health care providers, especially physicians in this country. And we’re doing something about it here in Green Bay by training them here in Green Bay,” said Dr. Rai.

If you would like to learn more about this program or primary care offered through the residency program, visit Prevea Shawano Avenue Health Center at 1727 Shawano Ave., Green Bay. You can also call (920) 496-4700

