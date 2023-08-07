Pet Expo finds dogs ‘fur-ever’ homes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Family Pet Expo raised awareness and money to keep animal rescues in our area afloat Sunday.

“There are so many dogs that need help. It’s unbelievable,” Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue Core Volunteer Sandie Gore said. “The amount of animals coming in is horrendous. Shelters are full. Rescues are full.”

People who came to the Brown County Fairgrounds with their furry friends got to experience both adopted–and adoptable–pet parades hosted by Mit Liebe.

“Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome German Shepherd dogs and German Shepherd mix dogs,” Core Volunteer Anna Snyder explained.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported 1-in-5 homes took in a pet during the first 14 months of the pandemic.

“There were a lot of people at home and they had extra time and they thought it was a good idea to adopt a dog,” Snyder said.

Since then... rising prices continue to impact the cost of pet food and vet appointments.

“We have seen an increase in dogs coming back to us. It’s a sad story.”

The Pet Expo raised money for the non-profit through raffle drawings and a silent auction. All proceeds went directly to the dogs at Mit Liebe.

“Our vet bills alone cost us $40-50 thousand a year,” Gore told Action 2 News.

At least one puppy found a forever home thanks to the expo. Lucy and Elsa arrived with their sister Daisy. Within a matter of hours, a loving family adopted Daisy.

“I love the ones that come in and they’re sick or there’s something wrong with them and we fix them and adopt them out and they get the forever home they so desperately needed!” Gore expressed.

Giving so many dogs TLC takes some teamwork. Mit Liebe said there are always opportunities to lend a helping hand.

“It could be anything from taking the dog for a walk to sitting with them and socializing with them,” Snyder said.

Gore continued, “We never have enough fosters. Never do we have enough fosters.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, fostering or adopting, you can head to Mit Liebe’s website.

