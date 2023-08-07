Oshkosh Area Humane Society launching Canine Crusaders program

A local humane society is starting a new program to increase dog adoptions.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society’s new canine crusaders program pairs a volunteer with a specific dog for an individualized behavior plan.

They will then be trained on how to work with the dog to reduce or eliminate negative behavior issues and encourage more positive behaviors.

This is aimed at making dogs more adoptable for prospective owners.

Joining us in the video above to talk more about this program is Jennifer Ollanketo, the dog team manager at Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

