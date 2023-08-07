Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.
The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.
Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.
Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.
